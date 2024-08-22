City's first new 'healthy' home boasts incredible sustainability features: 'We want to set a precedent'

A new home in Los Angeles is redefining sustainable building at a surprising price point.

According to Nancy Ruhling of Mansion Global, the first new "healthy" home in the city has been built, meeting the rigorous requirements of the Passive House Institute.

Passive House rules deal with how houses are heated and cooled, as well as the amount of energy used by the house. It must stay below 77 degrees Fahrenheit (or 25 degrees Celsius) for at least 90% of the given hours in a year while using as little outside power as possible.

The new home, built by Kyle Kovacs and Mary Aramyan Kovacs, uses a combination of well-placed windows and solar panels to generate more energy than it consumes.

Its U-shaped design features a "sand-color smooth stucco and sustainably sourced golden balau wood siding," which "harnesses the sun and produces more energy than it uses," per Kyle.

With a $3.895 million price tag, the five-bedroom house is also much more affordable than many other energy-neutral homes in Los Angeles.

"There are net-zero houses in California that are $20 million to $30 million," Mary said. "We wanted to bring the concept to a larger audience at a lower price point."

Net-zero or passive homes are gaining popularity nationally; according to the American Center for an Energy Efficient Economy, there are 22 programs helping builders to advance zero-energy building, while the Department of Energy has a program to promote and encourage zero-energy homes to be built.

Architects are also getting more creative with net-zero homes. This gorgeous home in Maine is a great example of how net-zero homes can still look stylish and comfortable. Even mobile home parks are pushing for better energy efficiency, lowering residents' bills by prioritizing net-zero initiatives.

According to Brite Homes, building net-zero homes has benefits that extend beyond simply lowering your environmental impact. They allow homeowners to save money each month on power and are more comfortable, using better air movement and filtration to help keep the home comfortable. On top of that, Energy Star reports that energy-efficient homes sell for between 2% and 8% more, helping the owner to benefit financially should they decide to move.

The Kovacs aren't done yet with their push for net-zero, passive homes. According to Ruhling, they're working with two other Los Angeles residents on their own zero-energy homes.

"We are going to focus on clients who are interested in this type of building," Mary said, per Ruhling. "We want to set a precedent because this type of building is the future."

