Billionaire sparks outrage after pulling massive yacht into port: 'Tax dodgers'

Climate activists sparked headlines with their creative protest method against one billionaire's yacht docked in London.

Marine Insight reported that a group of protesters projected light messages onto the Lady Christine, a superyacht owned by Scottish businessman Lord Irvine Laidlaw.

The light projections included phrases such as "wealth tax now," "abolish billionaires," and "tax dodgers."

Climate Resistance, a grassroots campaign group, was the organization behind the stunt. Their mission is to advocate for climate justice and put an end to "polluting politics."

As a result, the group has spoken out against powerful conglomerates and billionaires responsible for significant amounts of pollution, exacerbating the climate crisis.

Superyachts have a massive environmental footprint. They demand a huge amount of energy to operate and generate substantial pollution in the process.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Citing figures from social scientist Gregory Salle, Fortune noted that the top 300 superyachts in the world generate nearly 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution each year. To put that number in context, that's more CO2 emitted than the entire island nation of Tonga.

The Lady Christine is no different. According to Marine Insight, its six-deck build features a private gym, an observation deck, and multiple private studies, all of which require energy and money to run. The 68-foot yacht reportedly requires $7 million to $10 million in annual maintenance.

Unfortunately, though, the environmental consequence of superyachts goes beyond pollution. These massive vessels disrupt fragile marine ecosystems, generate noise pollution, and dump wastewater directly into waterways. Light pollution from yachts also threatens underwater ecosystems, interfering with natural behaviors, such as migration, feeding, and mating.

The light projections from Climate Resistance drew attention from visitors at London's Canary Wharf and numerous media outlets.

Non-invasive activism like this spreads key climate awareness and sparks important conversations, hopefully igniting change over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.