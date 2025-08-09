Insider report sparks fury after exposing billionaires' over-the-top behavior at sea: 'What is wrong with these people?'

"They'll be in the middle of the ocean and be requesting the most ridiculous things."

Yacht life may be pampering for the rich but not the planet. As an excerpt from a New York Post article shows, billionaires are going overboard to satisfy their smallest whims at sea.

Increasingly massive superyachts are less about enjoying the calming effect of the ocean and spotting wildlife and more about unapologetically showing off excessive consumption. Helicopter pads on top and smaller yachts beside are common.

As Philippa Smith, the founder and managing director of Silver Swan Recruitment, a company that staffs yachts, told the Post: "Even though these guests are very wealthy and very intelligent, they are dumb in some senses, because they'll be in the middle of the ocean and be requesting the most ridiculous things, bearing in mind you can't just go to a shop.

"The helicopters are used because they want a particular Champagne tonight."

Children also live a charmed life on these boats. One picky eater's favorite yogurt was "sent from Russia by private plane, which met the yacht's helicopter in Corsica," Smith added, as paraphrased by the Post.

The indulgences include exotic fruit flown in and fun with personal submarines. Some take an already luxurious trip to the Maldives to a new level with a 3D-printed restaurant — sorry, it'll only last eight hours before the sand on which it stands disappears.

"What is wrong with these people?" one Reddit commenter asked.

The Post mentioned illicit activities from questionable business meetings to transporting jewels duty-free. Large yachts with private security are often allowed leeway by local police.

When another commenter asked how these actions could cause society to crumble, another user aptly stated, "Climate change caused by pollution." While billionaires on and off yachts aren't the only pollution-generating culprits on the planet, their actions make up a significant portion of the problem.

According to Oxfam, one of the EU's richest 31 people produced more carbon from their superyacht and jet in almost a week (63.9 tons) than what someone in the world's poorest 1% creates in their entire life.

There's a pattern. One billionaire tried to bypass wildlife protection restrictions to build a luxury resort in Wyoming.

Plus, many large corporations have been guilty of greenwashing instead of changing to legitimate eco-friendly practices. For example, major plastic producers have lied about plastic's recycling difficulty for over 30 years, per The Guardian.

People can educate themselves about greenwashing and support businesses with documented eco-friendly practices. Consider exchanging conspicuous consumption that makes a small percentage of people super rich for thrifting, recycling, and bartering.

As far as superyachters go, switching to advanced biofuels and electric propulsion — and carefully stocking to prevent helicopter trips for Champagne and other whims — can help clean and cool down the planet.

