Video of billionaire's nearly $300 million purchase sparks backlash: 'Can't even imagine'

A TikTok video capturing a massive megayacht anchored off Moorea has sparked criticism over wealth inequality and environmental harm. The clip, which zooms in on a floating palace complete with an open-air state-of-the-art gym and other lavish amenities, has people wondering when enough is enough when it comes to luxurious living.

The vessel in question is the 108-meter IJE, a custom superyacht owned by Australian billionaire James Packer. Commissioned in 2019 and built by Italian shipyard Benetti, IJE features space for up to 22 guests across 11 cabins and even has a movie, nightclub, and beach club in addition to the gym. What some would call rather excessive.

"This is how a billionaire lives his life," the video's caption said. "This superyacht is worth $282 million USD."

"Can't even imagine," one commenter wrote.

Beyond its price tag and over-the-top amenities is a very large carbon footprint. Megayachts like IJE are significant contributors to climate change. The average superyacht emits about 5,672 tons of carbon dioxide per year, roughly the amount an average person would produce in 860 years.

An Oxfam report found that the carbon emissions of the richest 1% of the world are enough to cause 1.3 million excess deaths from heat. Many superyachts spend most of the year idling on generator power while not in use, but the top 300 superyachts alone emit nearly 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

With more megayachts hitting the oceans every year, it's easy to feel like helping the environment is a lost cause. As communities worldwide grapple with wildfires, droughts, rising seas, and polluted air, the unchecked indulgences reveal how deep climate inequality really is.

Some in the yachting world are beginning to explore solutions like carbon offsetting, investing in projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions elsewhere to compensate for a yacht's footprint. This process, built on verified carbon credits tied to activities such as renewable energy and reforestation, aims to balance emissions on a ton-for-ton basis.

While critics note that offsetting is not a perfect substitute for reducing emissions, it can serve as a climate action tool alongside stricter fuel-efficiency measures and maritime technological innovation.

As climate impacts intensify for everyday communities, the debate over megayachts raises a larger question: whether symbolic fixes are enough or if real change requires curbing excess at its source.

