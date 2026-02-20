Super Bowl attendees face backlash after new data exposes shocking scene at airport: 'Hypocrisy visualized'

  • Business Business

A fleet of private jets were fueled up to take the rich and famous to the Bay Area for the Super Bowl, and a visual representation of those aircrafts is enough to make your head spin.

Whether you enjoy watching football or not, the Super Bowl has long been one of the most anticipated events in the United States. 

While over 120 million people watched the 2026 game on TV, tens of thousands of fans made the journey to catch the action in person. 

That included many of the country's wealthiest people, with a fleet of private jets fueled up to take the rich and famous to the Bay Area.  

As one Redditor pointed out, the sheer number of luxurious private jets making the trip was enough to make your head spin. 

Hundreds of private jets departed the Bay Area immediately after the Super Bowl ended
byu/Plastic_Many393 ininterestingasfuck

Using data from Flightradar24, the Redditor shared a short clip showing an eye-popping visual of private jets taking off following the game in Santa Clara, California.  

"Hundreds of private jets departed the Bay Area immediately after the Super Bowl ended," the original poster wrote.  

According to research by the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets produced up to 21.5 million tons of carbon pollution in 2023. This heat-trapping gas plays a pivotal role in driving global temperatures higher. 

"Private jets are a surprisingly large source of air and climate pollution," said Daniel Sitompul, Aviation Fellow at the ICCT, per a press release. "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."

To make matters worse, two-thirds of observed private jet flights departed from U.S. airports in 2023. 

Many users in the comments section couldn't help but feel frustrated at the display of wealth. 

"There goes our environment," quipped one commenter. 

"Because making environmental impact a consumer responsibility allows these a******* to run amok in whatever way they want," vented another user. "It's always been about passing the guilt to enable nobility." 

"Hypocrisy visualized," noted a third commenter.

