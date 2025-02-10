  • Business Business

Map reveals staggering issue amid chaotic Super Bowl aftermath: 'Makes me itch'

by Alyssa Ochs
Super Bowl private jets

Photo Credit: iStock

The National Football League established a sustainability program called NFL Green to offset the environmental impacts of the Super Bowl. However, individual celebrities have been working against the planet to negate those positive efforts. 

In a disturbing post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one aircraft-spotting account highlighted the number of private jets that arrived in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. 

The notable owners of those private jets included Netflix, Google, Verizon, Taylor Swift, and the principality of Monaco. 

Despite their small size and limited passenger capacity, private jets take a devastating toll on the environment. 

By evaluating the sector's heat-trapping pollution and flight tracker data, researchers have found that private aviation is a significant contributor to climate change. Between 2019 and 2023, global private jet emissions rose by 46%

Private jets produce up to 40 times more dirty energy pollution per passenger than commercial flights. This is because they often fly at lower altitudes, where fuel consumption is less efficient than commercial flights, and operate with low occupancy rates that only wealthy millionaires and billionaires can afford. 

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

Some celebrities, like Disney heiress Abigail Disney, have spoken out against using private jets. However, many other famous figures perpetuate a wasteful and unsustainable private jet culture just because they can. 

High-profile celebrities and business owners have the power to use their influence for good and set examples of how to prioritize the planet over personal excess and flaunting their wealth. Social media callouts of this excess are helping the general public understand exactly who is still using damaging private jets without regard for the state of the world around them. 

Fortunately, some governments are adding new taxes on selling and importing private jets to discourage their use. Meanwhile, innovative startups are reimagining sustainable short-haul flights with electric hybrid planes to help control planet-warming pollution. 

"All these celebrities at the Super Bowl flying in on their private jets makes me itch," one social media user commented

An X user wrote: "Just know your carbon footprint is the problem." 

Someone else commented: "Like the planet is about to be f***** in the next decade. Can they please pick up a shovel n do something genuinely productive n beneficial for society?"

x