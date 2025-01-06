Energy company makes power move with America's largest solar and storage project: 'A win-win'

"The recent unanimous permit approval is a testament to the way our team worked with stakeholders."

The largest proposed solar and storage project to date in the U.S. just got the green light in Oregon, Electrek reported.

This means that solar and storage developer Pine Gate Renewables can move forward with its plans to build its 2.4-gigawatt Sunstone Solar facility in eastern Oregon. The project consists of a 1,200-megawatt solar farm paired with 1,200 megawatts of energy storage, according to the publication.

In addition to the solar infrastructure, Pine Gate Renewables is wooing farmers by putting $1,000 per project acre into a county-managed fund that will support local agriculture.

"As a lifelong resident of Morrow County, I'm excited for Sunstone Solar to move forward so the local community can benefit from the economic opportunities that the project will bring," local wheat farmer and landowner Ken Grieb said in a press release. "Pine Gate has demonstrated how large energy facility development can be done thoughtfully and collaboratively."

Solar farms like the proposed one in Oregon are a reliable and clean energy source for local communities. Unlike traditional energy sources like coal and natural gas, they do not produce any health-harming pollution.

Plus, going solar can help people save money — according to the International Energy Agency, it is now the cheapest electricity source in history.

Renewables like solar also are important allies in the fight against rising global temperatures. Dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas account for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution, according to the United Nations.

That's why people all over the world are jumping on the solar train. For instance, Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels, and India is placing solar panels over its canals to increase access to clean energy while conserving space and water.

If you want to reap the benefits of this renewable energy source, installing rooftop solar panels is one way to go. You can also enroll in community solar if the option is available in your area.

As for the future solar facility in Oregon, Pine Gate Renewables CEO Ben Catt noted that the state's energy facility permitting process is "one of the most rigorous in the entire country."

"The recent unanimous permit approval is a testament to the way our team worked with stakeholders to provide a win-win for Oregon and the Morrow County community," he said in the company's press release.

United States Senator Ron Wyden added, "The fight against the climate crisis depends on a variety of successful energy solutions like Pine Gate Renewables' solar power and energy storage project in Eastern Oregon. This is just another example of the important federal investments I fought for in the Inflation Reduction Act, and I will continue to advocate for tech-neutral solutions in our tax code that promote innovation and efficiency in Oregon and across the nation."

