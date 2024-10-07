Shocked customer calls out high-end skincare brand for product design and pricing: 'Everything from that company is deceptive'

"Took the lid off to get any that was left in the jar, and the actual product is in the most minuscule little bag."

One of the best ways to get bang for your buck with beauty products is to crack open that container and use the last little bit inside. However, one customer who tried that method on a Sunday Riley lactic acid treatment found that they'd been duped by deceptive packaging.

What's happening?

The customer posted in r/30PlusSkinCare about their distressing discovery. "The ultimate in deceptive packaging from Sunday Riley," they said. "Took the lid off to get any that was left in the jar, and the actual product is in the most minuscule little bag attached to the pump."

Photo Credit: Sunday Riley

The post contained a photo of the offending package. A large glass jar that appears to be clear with a white skin treatment inside had apparently been painted white inside. The skin treatment was contained in a much smaller, flexible plastic sack, which was deflated in the photo.

"Everything from that company is deceptive," one commenter said.

Why is this packaging practice important?

First, there's the issue of tricking customers. The actual container of product is much smaller than it appears, meaning customers are wasting money and buying much less material than they intend.

Plus, this approach creates an unnecessary amount of waste. The plastic inside the bottle is totally unneeded. Plastic trash pollutes the planet and breaks down into microplastics, which end up in drinking water and inside the human body as well as in remote locations throughout the world. Sunday Riley's tactic adds to that pollution.

Is Sunday Riley doing anything about this?

According to its website, Sunday Riley is a "plastic neutral" corporation, meaning it removes as much plastic from the environment as it puts into it. "As of September 1, 2022 we are committed to collecting 110,000+ pounds of plastic (that's over 5 million water bottles!) annually," the company said.

It also supports a program called Green Worms, which "not only prevents plastic from entering landfills or the ocean, but creates jobs for over 300 women."

What can I do about plastic waste from cosmetics?

Though the original poster got sidetracked from their mission, it should still be possible to cut open the product package and use the last bits of the treatment. Doing this reduces the number of bottles you need to buy so there's less waste.

You can also look for brands with plastic-free packaging or support initiatives to recycle the packaging that is used.

