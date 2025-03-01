'Nightmare' CEO sparks outrage with misleading actions: 'We are in the business to make money'

A Canadian oil executive is in the news after an Environmental Defence Canada profile revealed concerning details about his company's irresponsibility, calling him "The Nightmare on Oil Street."

Rich Kruger, who came out of retirement to become the CEO of Suncor, has sparked heated online discussion about corporate responsibility and climate action.

The profile, part of Environmental Defence's "Climate Villains" series, shows that Suncor produces nearly 35 million metric tons of climate pollution annually, per Statista — equivalent to 8.3 million gas-powered cars on the road. For his part, Kruger is quoted in the article as having said, "I very much believe in making money. We are in the business to make money and as much of it as possible," during his first meeting with shareholders as CEO.

He seems to have achieved that at the expense of the planet. The article also details how Suncor, one of Canada's largest oil companies, recently scrubbed climate commitments from its website following new anti-greenwashing rules. The company faces investigation by Canada's Competition Bureau for potentially misleading environmental claims, the Narwhal revealed.

The company has also been in the news of late for eliminating 1,500 jobs to cut costs in 2023, despite announcing it earned $2.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 — a 76% increase from the $1.55 billion it earned in the last three months of 2021, CBC reported.

The controversy highlights growing pressure on fossil fuel companies to address their climate impact. Environmental groups are calling for stronger enforcement of Canada's anti-greenwashing rules and increased corporate accountability, per the Canada Climate Law Initiative, while clean energy advocates in the United States continue pushing for faster transition to renewable energy sources, the New York Times reported.

While Suncor's actions raise serious concerns, they also highlight the growing importance of public engagement in environmental protection. Combined with support for clean energy development and stro

nger environmental policies, public participation can help create the changes needed for a sustainable future as well. At home, choosing renewable energy providers, reducing energy consumption, and supporting local clean energy initiatives all help build momentum for change.

Communities can push for stronger municipal climate policies, invest in public transit, and create local sustainability programs that demonstrate the benefits of a clean energy economy.

Every little bit counts when it comes to helping our environment.

