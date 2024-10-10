  • Business Business

Traveler shares beautiful stay at 'secret gem' lodge with remarkable features: 'It feels like a private island'

It's the kind of discovery most would want to keep to themselves.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: TikTok

Dreaming of your own little slice of paradise? One TikToker might have found the ideal spot.

Sévan Maurin (@sevan.maurin) shared their amazing "secret gem" find with their 180,000 followers, even though it's the kind of discovery most would want to keep to themselves. 

The Sumatra Ecolodge on the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia, looks like a private island, and staying in one of the tiny wooden huts made Sévan feel like Robinson Crusoe. 

@sevan.maurin Out of boredom the greatest ideas are born ! 📍Sumatra Ecolodge, West Sumatra, Indonesia #lostparadise #beautifuldestinations #solotravel #secretplace ♬ Beautiful Memories - Lux-Inspira

The accommodation is made from recycled wood, and it offers the opportunity to completely reconnect with nature. Sévan noted the joy of waking up to the sound of birds and their excitement of swimming with the marine life.




You won't be distracted by the sounds and vibrations of your smartphone, either. With no signal at the Ecolodge, you have absolutely no choice but to relax while feeling completely disconnected from the world. 

"Beautiful, right?" Sévan said.

While this getaway seems like an ideal way to catch some sun and swim in crystal-clear waters, that chance to observe the wonders of the natural world should encourage greater respect for our environment

While this stunning spot looks almost untouched, the country it's located in still has problems with pollution.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, 2023 saw an overall decline in air quality across Indonesia, notably in the capital city Jakarta, but also on the island of Sumatra, where these beachside huts are located.

In the Jakarta metropolitan area, "[particulate matter 2.5] concentration stayed in the 'unhealthy' range from June to the end of [2022], equivalent to 8 to 10 times the 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) Air Quality Guideline," the CREA detailed.

To keep areas like the Sumatra Ecolodge as pristine as it looks in Sévan's video, we all need to cut pollution from transportation, energy, and agriculture, among other sectors. Switching to an electric vehicle, investing in solar panels, and eating more plant-based foods are just some ways to help. 

"It feels like a private island," one TikTok user said, noting that it would be "really great when you need a place for inspiration and contemplating."

