Subaru puts four EVs on ice amid US slump

The move represents a shift that could leave drivers with fewer lower-emission options.

Subaru is scaling back its electric vehicle ambitions, joining a growing list of automakers retreating from earlier plans as the U.S. market becomes more uncertain.

As Just Auto reported, the Japanese auto giant is indefinitely putting off four internally developed battery-electric models tied to its earlier goal of eight EVs worldwide by the end of 2028.

It does not appear that the news affects the upcoming 2027 Subaru Getaway, a battery EV cousin of the Toyota Highlander's upcoming EV variant.

The move represents a shift that could leave drivers with fewer lower-pollution vehicle options and keep gas-powered models on the road longer.

During Subaru's 2025 earnings call, its president, Osaki Atsushi, stated that "the penetration speed of BEVs in the U.S. market, our main battlefield, has become considerably slower," adding that the company "will finalize the introduction timing while carefully monitoring market conditions."

The changes come after the Trump administration axed electric vehicle incentives for both new and used electric cars, causing the auto industry to take a step back from EV production.

Now, Subaru, like many other major automakers, is instead focusing on hybrid and gas-powered vehicles.

Because transportation remains one of the largest sources of global pollution, replacing gas-powered cars with cleaner alternatives is a key part of cutting the air pollution that affects communities and drives rising global temperatures.

Slower EV rollouts can mean more tailpipe pollution for longer, especially in areas where many people have little choice but to drive.

For drivers hoping to reduce fuel costs and avoid unpredictable gas prices, delays like this can push those potential savings farther away — which is especially concerning when gas prices are volatile.

Subaru's shift also highlights how quickly corporate sustainability commitments can change when market conditions become less favorable. In many cases, everyday people are left to absorb the impact through dirtier air, higher fuel expenses, and fewer cleaner products available for purchase.

Subaru has not walked away from EVs entirely. The company says it will continue launching electric models with Toyota Motor, even as it pauses its in-house program.

Despite setbacks from some automakers, the broader transition to cleaner vehicles is still advancing in many parts of the world, supported by expanded charging infrastructure, improving battery technology, and a growing used-EV market.

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