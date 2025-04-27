State set to enforce ban on long-lasting packaging material used by millions: 'It's about time'

To kick off 2025, California passed a Styrofoam ban to reduce non-recyclable landfill waste that takes hundreds of years to decompose.

After some obstacles following the ban's announcement and lack of enforcement, the state is now doubling down on keeping Styrofoam out of California.

As NBC Los Angeles reported, CalRecycle is now beginning to enforce the Styrofoam ban. The plastic industry could not show a 25% recycling rate last year, so California's state department of resources recycling and recovery is cracking down on polluters.

The plastics industry had until the end of 2024 to prove it recycled 25% of its materials, but it failed to do so. Therefore, CalRecycle will not allow Styrofoam producers to import, sell, or distribute the material in California.

This means that consumers in California will eventually no longer see single-use takeout containers and cups made from Styrofoam. Restaurants must source alternative materials for their food service ware to comply with SB 54, the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act.

However, CalRecycle has not provided public details about how it will enforce the Styrofoam ban or the penalties for noncompliance.

Styrofoam bans like this help reduce our exposure to toxic substances in food packaging and reduce microplastics in our environment. This common packaging material is typically non-recyclable and leaches out tiny plastic particles as it slowly decomposes over time.

Cities like Los Angeles have paved the way for broader statewide bans. Oregon passed a law banning Styrofoam, which comes with a $500 daily fine for distributing Styrofoam materials treated with PFAS.

In addition to banning Styrofoam packaging, researchers are studying ways to effectively recycle it to mitigate the effects of existing Styrofoam. Innovators are also using plastic waste to create sustainable home construction materials so they don't end up in landfills.

Many California residents support the Styrofoam ban and look forward to a cleaner, greener future in their state.

In response to an NBC LA Facebook post about the ban, one social media user commented, "Great move in protecting our environment!"

"As most single use plastics should be," another Facebook user wrote.

Someone else shared, "It's about time!!!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.