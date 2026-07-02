New York tenants say their power vanished without warning, as a $1 million bill surfaced

Some tenants became ill enough from the heat to seek medical care.

A summer power outage in a high-rise is miserable under any circumstances. But for residents of Story Towers in New York City's Soundview neighborhood, the blackout also stirred deeper concerns about whether the people responsible for the building had been transparent about a massive overdue electric bill.

The June 23 loss of electricity left tenants coping with intense heat and darkness, they said, without much advance notice, a solid explanation, or confidence that the problem would not repeat.

What happened?

According to residents, service to the entire tower abruptly failed during extreme heat, knocking out basic systems such as fans and elevators. News 12 New York, as cited by Hoodline, reported that some tenants became ill enough from the heat to seek medical care.

Tenants said the blackout drew attention to a Con Edison notice they say had been posted months earlier, one that referenced more than $1 million in unpaid electricity charges. They also told reporters that on the day the power went out, a third-party utility emailed residents, asking them to sign up for service.

That sequence left many tenants unsure whether the shutoff was tied to building management, the landlord, the utility, or some combination of the three. Building management did not comment to News 12 on the outage or the email.

While power was eventually restored, residents told the station they remain concerned that the same thing could happen again.

Why does it matter?

During a heat wave, a building-wide power outage can cut off access to cooling, lighting, elevators, and, in some cases, the ability to safely manage existing health conditions.

In large apartment buildings, those risks can escalate quickly for older adults, children, and anyone already vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

Residents said they did not understand who owed what or whether anyone had been working to prevent the shutdown.

Advocates have said utility shutoffs across Con Edison's service territory have increased in recent years, putting more pressure on low-income households during heat waves.

What's being done?

On its customer-help pages, Con Edison says disconnection comes only after other measures have been tried, calling shutoffs "a last resort," according to Hoodline. The utility lists several ways customers can stay connected, including payment agreements, short-term extensions, budget billing, and an Energy Affordability Program for households that qualify.

While those programs may help some customers avoid shutoffs, they do not resolve the central question that Story Towers residents are asking: Who was responsible for the unpaid balance associated with this outage?

Tenants told reporters they want documentation related to the building's electric account, as well as a clear public explanation from management and local elected officials.

Residents at Story Towers said they plan to attend upcoming meetings and may escalate their complaints if necessary.

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