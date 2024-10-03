Major storage unit company leases out millions of square feet in rooftop space for impressive energy project: 'A win-win-win'

"It reduces the carbon footprint for communities, offers clean energy at a discount for residents, and creates revenue for property owners."

It's good to make the most of what you have — that's why this storage company is putting solar panels on their roofs.

The National Storage Affiliates Trust has partnered with Solar Landscape to install "100 megawatts … of solar capacity across 8.5 million square feet of NSA's rooftop space," per Electrek.

The clean energy benefits go beyond their partnership, as the electricity generated will also go towards local homes and businesses.

Shaun Keegan, the CEO of Solar Landscape, told Electrek, "Community solar is a win-win-win: It reduces the carbon footprint for communities, offers clean energy at a discount for residents, and creates revenue for property owners."

Solar is on the rise, with "nearly 210 gigawatts ... of solar capacity installed nationwide, enough to power 36 million homes," according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Although popularity is increasing, the price is on the decline. SEIA also reported that "the cost to install solar has dropped by more than 40% over the last decade," and it's expected to continue dropping.

Lower prices and bigger savings will hopefully motivate more homeowners to consider solar. As a renewable energy source, installing solar panels is a great way to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

Companies are increasingly dedicating themselves to a greener planet. Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water recently unveiled its new recyclable tethered caps, preventing plastics from becoming easily littered. Starbucks is working on compostable lids for their drinks and even using community solar.

If you like what you see, continue to support eco-friendly initiatives by your favorite brands.

Meanwhile, Solar Landscape and National Storage Affiliates Trust have big plans for their partnership. Electrek detailed Solar Landscape's "STEP-UP" program, which educates and trains thousands of workers for careers in solar.

"NSA's community solar projects will make the STEP-UP program's continued success possible," Solar Landscape said to Electrek.

