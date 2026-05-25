CPSC tells consumers to stop using tabletop fireplaces immediately due to severe burn risk

Serious burn injuries can happen, especially if fuel spills or flames spread unexpectedly.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should stop using Northlight Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Fireplaces immediately because the products can cause serious or fatal burns.

The alert was issued due to concerns that the product can create dangerous "pool fires," in which flames spread across spilled or pooled alcohol, and can also cause flame jetting from fuel containers.

Because these units require users to pour liquid fuel into the container and ignite that fuel in the same place, the agency says the design creates a serious fire risk.

The products were sold in round, square, and rectangular versions. According to the CPSC, the affected item numbers are IF91990, IF91991, IF91992, IF91993, IF91994, IF91996, and IF91997. Those numbers appear on the packaging.

The fireplaces were sold online through NorthlightSeasonal.com and sites including Target.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, and HomeDepot.com for roughly $35 to $90.

Tabletop fireplaces are often marketed as small, stylish home decor items, which can make them appear lower-risk than they are. Even though the CPSC has issued a warning, Gordon Companies Inc. — the retailer of the Northlight fireplaces — "has not agreed to a recall."

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When a product involves pouring flammable liquid into an open container and lighting it, however, the consequences of a design flaw can be catastrophic.

Serious burn injuries can happen, especially if fuel spills or flames spread unexpectedly. The CPSC also noted reports of several injuries tied to this type of tabletop fireplace.

The agency also says people should not resell them or give them to someone else, to help prevent the risk from simply being transferred to another household.

If you own one, check the packaging for the listed item numbers and stop using the product right away.

"Do not sell or give away these hazardous products," the CPSC warned.

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