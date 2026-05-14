Reddit user tired of funding billionaires gets blunt wake-up call

"There's no ethical consumption under capitalism, but it's also very hard not to consume at all."

One Reddit user who said they were "so tired of giving my money to billionaires" sparked a flood of practical advice after asking a straightforward question: How do you actually stop?

The post, shared in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, resonated with readers who recognized the frustration of feeling stuck in a culture shaped by impulse purchases, convenience shopping, and constant advertising. The original poster explained that they were new to anti-consumption and wanted to save money while also avoiding feeding into overconsumption.



"I'm so sick and tired of companies and brands using overstimulating ads and marketing to try to distract from the state of the country," read a portion of the post's caption.

They also asked how to tell "what companies and stores are truly independent/locally owned" and where to begin. But many of the responses focused less on building the perfect ethical shopping guide and more on rethinking the habit of shopping itself.

The top reply shared a message that many others repeated: "You don't need to buy the large majority of the things you think you do."

From there, commenters got more concrete, recommending that people use what they already own, repair items when they can, shop secondhand, borrow from friends or family, and try making things themselves before spending money.

That anti-consumption mindset can benefit both shoppers and the environment. Buying less is often one of the quickest ways to lower monthly expenses, avoid clutter, and step away from trend-driven spending. Choosing to mend clothing, thrift a replacement, or skip a nonessential purchase can also keep usable items out of landfills and reduce demand for the energy, packaging, and shipping required for new products.

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Other commenters shared realistic ways to move away from big retail habits. One person said the shift happens "over years, not days" and suggested starting with a few bigger changes, like avoiding Amazon, cutting back on big-box stores, and looking into local businesses or community resources instead.

Another encouraged the original poster not to chase perfection, writing, "There's no ethical consumption under capitalism, but it's also very hard not to consume at all. Go at your own pace."

Several users pointed to impulse buying as a major obstacle. One all-caps response urged readers to "delete the apps" and encouraged people to stop browsing stores for entertainment. Fewer shopping apps and fewer casual store trips can mean fewer temptation purchases, less wasted money, and a clearer sense of what is actually necessary.

Commenters also returned to a familiar principle: "Reduce, reuse, recycle — in that specific order." Another offered an equally simple rule of thumb: "If they have to advertise it to you ... you don't need it."

Ultimately, the thread connected with readers because it did not promise a perfect way to avoid every billionaire-owned company. Instead, it offered a more realistic starting point: buy less, use what you have longer, and stop letting marketing decide what ends up in your cart. For many people, that may be the most effective money-saving strategy of all.

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