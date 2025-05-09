"This partnership shows what's possible when industry leaders unite behind a common goal."

An Australian brewery has taken a big step to reduce its negative impact on the planet.

Stone and Wood has partnered with a team of three companies to use more recycled aluminum in drink cans, according to AL Circle News.

The new initiative, called Re-In-Can-Ation, is set to reduce carbon pollution in production by 59% compared to the brewery's current cans. The three sustainable aluminum manufacturers are Visy, Novelis, and Rio Tinto.

While creating and using sustainable packaging materials might be more expensive than using plastics or energy-intensive primary aluminum, it can deliver major benefits.

Primary aluminum is made from new materials, while secondary aluminum, like what is used in Re-In-Can-Ation, is made from recycled materials.

Secondary aluminum only consumes 8% of the energy that primary aluminum does to make, according to an American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy report.

Energy consumption is a huge contributor to air pollution. While renewable energy sources like solar and wind are becoming a larger part of the mix, grid-provided energy is still largely created by burning dirty fuels, which releases heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

Sustainability is important in curbing air pollution and protecting the health of the people. The World Health Organization has said that air pollution can invade the respiratory tract, impacting several organs and leading to disease.

By deciding to go green with recycled packaging, Stone and Wood, owned by Lion, sets itself apart as an energy-efficient business dedicated to doing its part to protect the environment and those who inhabit the Earth.

"This partnership shows what's possible when industry leaders unite behind a common goal," sustainability director Justin Merrell of Lion's Group told AL Circle.

Novelis Asia can sales and marketing director Jason Pontre told AL Circle, "Achieving 83% recycled content in beverage packaging is a significant technical milestone that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in aluminum manufacturing."

