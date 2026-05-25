Thousands of people fall ill at UK swim spots still deemed safe by government, report reveals

"Designation is a powerful tool in holding polluters to account, but earning it is only the first step."

Thousands of people across the U.K. say they've had infections after swimming at officially designated bathing sites, according to The i Paper.

What's happening?

New figures gathered by the charity Surfers Against Sewage show that 6,709 illness complaints have been logged at 514 U.K. bathing sites since 2019, The i Paper reported. Last year alone, 1,263 people reported getting sick after time in open water.

Reported illnesses included stomach bugs, eye infections, and viral infections. Gastroenteritis was the most frequently reported issue.

Exmouth Beach had the most illness reports at 179. Polzeath in Cornwall had the second-most with 103, and Westward Ho in Devon ranked third with 96.

According to The i Paper, the government has confirmed 13 new outdoor swimming locations for the official bathing season, which runs from May to September. That brings the total number of designated bathing waters to more than 460, including 20 river swimming sites.

Campaigners, however, say pollution from sewage discharges and farm runoff still affects many of those waters. Of the 14 existing river bathing sites, 12 were rated "poor," meaning despite their public status, people are advised not to swim there.

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Surfers Against Sewage said it cannot conclusively link every reported illness to polluted water. Still, the symptoms match those often seen after exposure to water contaminated by human or animal waste.

"Designation is a powerful tool in holding polluters to account, but earning it is only the first step," said Kirsty Davies, Surfers Against Sewage's community water quality manager.

Why are these infections concerning?

At the most basic level, this is a public health issue. People head to bathing waters for exercise, relaxation, and time outdoors, not to come home with an illness.

When there aren't regulations to prevent sewage overflows or water contamination, the public pays the price. Families, swimmers, and local communities are left managing the health risks, and beaches and rivers that should serve as shared public spaces become a source of concern.

Sewage pollution and farm runoff can also damage river and coastal ecosystems, harm wildlife, and gradually reduce water quality.

Bathing water monitoring can make a site feel safer, but campaigners say monitoring doesn't mean the water is clean. If pollution persists while more sites are added, visitors may assume conditions are safer than they actually are.

What's being done about polluted swim spots?

As The i Paper reported, campaigners around the U.K. have spent years seeking official bathing-water designation for local rivers and coastal areas. That status means regular Environment Agency testing, which can help unlock investments to improve water quality.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said that the 13 new bathing sites will be "rigorously and regularly tested" throughout the season so swimmers can make more informed choices.

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