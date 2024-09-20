Steve Madden announces game-changing partnership that will pay you for your old stuff: 'Part of our sustainability journey'

"It is wonderful to see a mainstream brand like Steve Madden making such a meaningful commitment."

Steve Madden is rewarding people for getting Trashie. The company announced a game-changing partnership with the viral recycling program known for its cheerfully designed Take Back Bags that divert unwanted items from landfills while putting cash back in consumers' pockets.

The global footwear and apparel brand announced on Sept. 9 via PR Newswire that its shoppers would now be able to purchase Trashie's popular Take Back Bags for $20 per pop on its website, and in return, Steve Madden would knock $25 off the next online purchase.

"As we look to 2024 and beyond, a key part of our sustainability journey involves creating a holistic, circular approach to fashion across our supply chain. Trashie's innovative platform aligns perfectly with this vision … " Steve Madden Chief Sustainability Officer Gregg Meyer said in the media release. "We're eager to see how this partnership will empower our customers and drive positive change in the years to come."

Founded in 2018, Trashie has been making it easier than ever for eco-conscious shoppers to declutter their closets, offering rewards that can be redeemed for goods from brands like Marine Layer, Walmart, ThirdLove, Allbirds, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and more.



To partake in the financial perks (while riding the feel-good wave of taking action to help the planet), shoppers just have to buy a Take Back Bag, stuff it with up to 15 pounds of unwanted clothing and apparel, and send it back to Trashie free of charge.

Items don't have to be in pristine condition to receive a second life, either. If something is a little too loved to be reused, ship it to Trashie, which will ensure it reaches the right spot to be downcycled into products like insulation and dog bed filling.

According to PR Newswire, the company sold more than half a million of its Take Back Bags over a year, preventing around 8.4 million unwanted items from getting sent to landfills, where they'd produce gases like methane as they break down. (NASA estimates that 20% to 30% of rising global temperatures can be attributed to methane generated by human activities.)

"It is wonderful to see a mainstream brand like Steve Madden making such a meaningful commitment to circularity," Trashie founder and CEO Kristy Caylor said in a statement published by the release distributor.

"We are proud to partner with the Steve Madden team to deliver a fun and inspiring way for their customers to engage with recycling. Our goal is to ease our partners' transition to a more circular future by leveraging our proven consumer model and back-end recycling logistics to drive measurable and lasting impact for the brand."

