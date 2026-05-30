Stellantis launches twin recalls after rearview camera defects hit Jeep Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer, Ram trucks, and Chrysler Pacifica

This recall serves as an important reminder to stay on top of routine vehicle maintenance.

Stellantis is recalling a broad range of vehicles after defects tied to camera systems risked leaving drivers without a clear rearview image.

According to a report from AutoEvolution, the recalls cover several popular Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler models from the 2019 through 2026 model years.

Recall documents show that Stellantis launched two separate safety recalls covering the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L, Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Chrysler Pacifica. In those SUVs, trucks, and minivans, the rearview camera image may not appear properly.

One recall involves vehicles that may have faulty programming or a contaminated central vision processing module. After inspecting the vehicles, dealers will decide between a software update for that unit or a full module replacement, at no cost to customers.

The second recall covers certain Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L vehicles that left production with a front camera wiring harness that may not have been connected correctly. In those cases, technicians will inspect the wiring and reconnect it if necessary.

Recall paperwork identifies Magna International as the supplier of the suspect central vision processing modules, and the Grand Wagoneer harness at issue was made by FCA US LLC. Customer notification letters are expected to be mailed in June.

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Stellantis says dealers will make the repairs for free.

This recall serves as an important reminder to stay on top of routine vehicle maintenance and regularly check whether your make and model has been affected by a safety recall. If you think your vehicle may be impacted, you can search the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall database using your vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number.

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