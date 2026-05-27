Stellantis reveals 60-vehicle overhaul with affordable Chrysler and Ram models leading the charge

Stellantis is betting that a flood of new vehicles can help reverse its recent struggles in North America.

According to a report from Motor 1, the automaker says it will launch more than 60 new vehicles and 50 "significant" refreshes affecting every brand by 2030, with Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat accounting for 70% of its brand and product investment.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa explained that the FaSTLAne 2030 plan will include 29 battery-electric models, plus a mix of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, range-extended electric vehicles, and combustion-powered vehicles.

North America is a major target for the company.

Stellantis has 11 vehicles planned for North America, with nine priced under $40,000 and two under $30,000.

Motor 1 reported Chrysler's new midsize SUV will be named Airflow and is expected to come in below $40,000, with two compact options — the Arrow and Arrow Cross — in the $25,000 to $35,000 range, while Ram is also working on a Dakota pickup and a first three-row SUV.

Stellantis' U.S. brands have had thin lineups in recent years, making it harder for buyers to find affordable options without leaving the company's showroom, but the new plan could also make cleaner driving more accessible.

EVs can help drivers save money on fuel and reduce routine maintenance costs because they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids can also cut gas use for drivers who are not ready to go fully electric.

Also, EV drivers who charge at home can see even better savings by avoiding the higher electricity rates at public stations.

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And homeowners who pair EV charging with rooftop solar can tap into low- or no-cost electricity from the sun, making all-electric driving an even more cost-effective option over time.

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That broader mix of vehicle options in Stellantis' new plan matters because budgets and driving needs vary. A family looking for a lower-cost crossover, a commuter hoping to spend less at the pump, and a truck buyer wanting newer tech could all benefit if Stellantis delivers competitive pricing and solid value.

To make the overhaul happen, Stellantis said most of the vehicles will be built on shared global platforms and supported by new partnerships with companies including Leapmotor, Dongfeng, Tata, and JLR.

As a result, both EVs and gas-powered vehicles from the brand could become available with improved options at lower price points.

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