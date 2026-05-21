Stellantis turns to Chinese partners in high-stakes bid to revive its US business

"They just need their North American business to function."

Stellantis is heading into a high-pressure investor meeting with a lot to prove, as the automaker prepares to outline a long-term turnaround plan centered on reviving its struggling U.S. business and expanding partnerships with Chinese car companies.

According to a report from InvestorsHub, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is expected to lay out the strategy at Stellantis' capital markets day in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The meeting comes after a bruising stretch for the company. Stellantis has underperformed in the U.S. and European markets, and its shares hit a record low in March.

Citing Reuters, InvestorsHub noted Stellantis, the fourth-biggest automaker globally by sales, is expected to center investment on four main brands, streamline its wide brand mix, and seek additional joint ventures with Chinese manufacturers.

That includes expanding on Stellantis' Europe tie-up with Leapmotor and a Dongfeng deal to build vehicles in China.

Investors appear to be focused most heavily on whether the company can get its North American operations back on track.

"They just need their North American business to function. That will give immediate value to their stock," Massimo Baggiani from Niche Asset Management said.

Filosa is also expected to tackle Europe's surplus plant capacity, stronger competition from Chinese carmakers in places including South America and Africa, and about $26 billion in charges connected to scaling back earlier EV plans.

Those challenges matter beyond Wall Street. When a major automaker stumbles, everyday people often feel it first. That can mean fewer affordable vehicle options, more uncertainty for factory workers and suppliers, and more delays in getting cleaner cars to market.

Because Stellantis has such a large footprint in the U.S., its recovery plan could also influence which vehicles Americans are offered in the coming years and at what cost.

Filosa is expected to further Stellantis' partnerships with Chinese automakers. Closer collaborations with Chinese EV manufacturers could help Stellantis bring a new era of lower-priced electric vehicles to the U.K. and U.S. markets.

For drivers, this is welcome news. While EVs are typically cheaper to maintain and run than gas-powered vehicles, the higher upfront cost is often what holds many people back from making the switch.

Lower-priced options available to U.S. buyers could spark a new wave of EV adoption.

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