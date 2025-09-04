Officials spark backlash with unforeseen change in toxic waste law: 'Potentially dangerous'

The Dutch government has come under fire for relaxing regulations around a potentially toxic industrial waste product.

What's happening?

According to the NL Times, the Dutch government imposed a temporary ban on steel slag in July, but the measure was significantly weakened from the initial ban proposal over concerns about the economic impact.

Internal ministry documents show that State Secretary for Infrastructure Thierry Aartsen's initial proposal called for a full ban on steel slag.

"I find that we should seriously consider a total ban from a health perspective," Aartsen wrote to staff a month before the ban was introduced. He described steel slag as "potentially dangerous material" and noted a "perverse incentive because it is very cheap."

However, the final ban allowed for steel slag to be used in layers up to half a meter (roughly 1.6 feet) after ministry officials petitioned on behalf of the steel industry, claiming that layers of steel slag up to half a meter thick are safe.

Why is steel slag important?

Steel slag is an essential byproduct of steel production. The greyish material is a mixture of oxides and silicates from the refining process, and it is often used in a variety of ways, including mixed into road asphalt and in concrete.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

However, steel slag comes with a fair number of environmental dangers. According to research, steel slag leaches toxic heavy metals into the soil and water, particularly when it comes into contact with water

What's being done about the legislation?

The temporary ban has come under fire from environmental experts, who say there's no scientific basis for the limited scope of protection it affords presently.

"In the material, no scientific justification for those layer thicknesses has been demonstrated. I cannot infer that from the submitted material," Annemarie van Wezel, professor of environmental quality and health at Utrecht University, said.

It's unclear at this point whether the ban can be made stronger later on; the Regulatory Burden Assessment Committee is still waiting on justification for the total ban proposal, and it remains to be seen whether the government will provide it or simply allow the more limited restrictions to continue.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





