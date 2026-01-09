Starbucks employee sparks outrage after revealing holiday aftermath: 'I felt like such an awful person'

"Can't wait to throw out all the … stuff!"

Food waste at restaurants and stores is a major issue in the U.S. and around the world. Some waste is inevitable, since food eventually goes bad, but many companies are careless about how much they throw away, because they can simply make up the cost by charging more for their products.

Starbucks is a good example that has been called out and come up again recently because of its holiday practices.

What's happening?

An employee posted in the r/Starbucks subreddit after an experience that left them in disgust.

"Today was my first time setting up the holiday promo, and I was so shocked by the sheer amount of stuff we threw away," they said. "... To make room for all the holiday printed stuff, we had to throw away all of our year-round cups (both hot and cold of all sizes), sleeves, big and small shoppers, pastry bags, sandwich bags, and panini bags, just to have space for all the new boxes.

"Not to mention, we replaced every single piece of signage in the store to a slightly darker green."

Why is wasted Starbucks merchandise important?

While it might not seem like a big deal whether these Starbucks-branded items end up in a customer's cupboard or in a landfill, the problem is one of repetition, as the original poster pointed out. "Can't wait to throw out all the Christmas stuff in January!" they said.

As businesses cycle between their ordinary and holiday stock, they generate a huge amount of waste. The ongoing expense drives up operational costs, which they make up for by charging higher prices for their products. Meanwhile, all of that excess plastic generates microplastics that pollute the environment, and the unnecessary manufacturing processes waste materials and energy.

"Seriously, I felt like such an awful person having to throw it all out," said the original poster. "I guess in a way it was all doomed to be waste in the end regardless."

Is Starbucks doing anything about this?

Starbucks advertises many initiatives to make its practices more sustainable on its website, including using less plastic in its cups and investing in reusable cup programs. However, it doesn't appear to have a program for diverting waste, and it has been criticized in the past for unnecessary food waste in its displays.

What can I do about wasteful Starbucks practices?

The best move for the environment and your wallet is to avoid overpriced coffee and snacks entirely.

You can make many of these treats at home using recipes found online for a fraction of the cost — and package them without using plastic. Also, check your local area for coffee shops with more eco-friendly practices.

