Starbucks CEO slammed as 'out of touch' after defending $9 drinks

Starbucks is facing backlash after CEO Brian Niccol defended the company's high drink prices as part of a "premium experience," even as many customers say rising everyday costs are making those purchases harder to justify.

Criticism intensified when Niccol told The Wall Street Journal's "What's News AM" podcast that a $9 drink could be viewed as either a splurge or as an "affordable premium experience," depending on the customer, according to the New York Post.

Niccol argued that Starbucks offers value beyond the drink itself, saying customers across income levels are still willing to spend more when the experience feels elevated — whether that means chatting with a barista, sitting in a comfortable café, or treating a coffee run as a small daily escape.

He also dismissed concerns that a "K-shaped" economy — in which wealthier consumers recover faster while others continue to struggle — is hurting Starbucks.

"We're doing really well with Gen Z and millennials, and then really had strong performances across all income cohorts," Niccol said, per the New York Post.

Still, the comments seemed to land on social media amid some degree of broader public frustration over corporate pricing, executive privilege, and affordability, with one commenter on Instagram drawing thousands of likes for saying, "Bro is so disconnected."

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Earlier this year, reports that Niccol had permission to use company aircraft for personal travel drew criticism from people who argued he and the company are disconnected from the budgeting decisions many customers face before buying a drink — seeming to offset some of the public goodwill Starbucks has accumulated for its sustainability efforts over recent years, such as reducing plastic in cups, allowing customers to bring their own drink container, and reinstating reusable store-provided ceramic mugs for "to stay" orders.

"It can start with as little as $3 for a traditional cup of coffee. And then obviously you can build your way into all sorts of customized drinks that people love that move that ticket up…. The way we're going to play the value game is you're going to feel like it was worth it," Niccol said.

For many listeners, the message came across as: Spend more and trust Starbucks to justify the cost. A clip from the interview shared on the WSJ's Instagram page quickly sparked a wave of negative reactions.

For many consumers, the frustration goes beyond a single coffee order. It reflects wider concerns about how major companies define "value," whose perspectives matter when prices rise, and whether premium branding is being used to normalize spending that increasingly feels out of reach.

One commenter wrote, "Having an overworked barista hastily write 'enjoy' on a cup does not make someone's experience 'premium.'"

Another added, "This is a guy who remote works from Orange County and then takes a private jet to work in Seattle. He's out of touch."

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