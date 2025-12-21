Stanford graduates spark outrage after uncovering reason behind lack of job offers: 'A dramatic reversal from three years ago'

Graduates of Stanford's computer science program face difficulty finding jobs as artificial intelligence tools take over tasks once done by junior programmers, reported the Los Angeles Times.

What's happening?

Tech companies have changed the way they hire. Managers who once staffed projects with 10 junior coders now achieve the same productivity with a pair of senior developers and an AI assistant.

A Stanford study found that jobs held by coders between the ages of 22 and 25 shrank by close to 20% after peaking at the end of 2022. The same research showed that positions exposed to AI competition saw 13% fewer new hires than roles less threatened by automation.

Students spoke to LA Times reporters and expressed that they weren't optimistic about searching for jobs. Many are staying at school an extra year to earn graduate degrees, hoping to delay their job hunt and build stronger credentials.

"That's been a dramatic reversal from three years ago, when all of my undergraduate mentees found great jobs at the companies around us," said Jan Liphardt, associate professor of bioengineering at Stanford. "That has changed."

Why is AI job displacement concerning?

The change raises questions about workforce stability as AI capabilities grow.

At its 2022 debut, ChatGPT could only produce code in short bursts. Today's AI can churn out code over extended sessions with improved accuracy.

AI's expansion strains energy sources, too. Training and running these models requires massive computing power, which increases electricity demand and water usage for cooling data centers. AI can help optimize clean energy grids, but its own resource consumption adds pressure to an already burdened infrastructure.

For young workers, the message is discouraging. A diploma from a prestigious school doesn't promise a job in fields where AI can handle basic tasks faster and cheaper.

What can be done about AI job displacement?

If you're about to enter the workforce or have college-age children, consider how education might change.

Some universities are rethinking curricula to prepare students to work with AI rather than compete against it.

Contact your elected officials to voice support for policies that address workforce displacement. Retraining programs and safety nets for workers in AI-affected industries could both be effective solutions.

For those already working in the tech space, focus on developing the skills AI presently struggles with: complex problem-solving, system design, and oversight of automated tools.

