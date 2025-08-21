Officials move forward on sweeping ban that will have major impact on restaurants: 'This is a step in the right direction'

The Stamford, Connecticut, Board of Representatives has approved an ordinance banning single-use plastics by restaurants, as reported by News 12 Long Island.

Mayor Caroline Simmons said: "The goal is to make Stamford a sustainable city, so this is a step in the right direction."

The ban includes plastic utensils, straws, and food containers. The first parts of the plan will go into effect after nine months, and the complete ban will be rolled out over the next three years. Public schools in Stamford will be required to phase out single-use plastics in 10 years.

Single-use plastics have proved to be quite harmful to the environment, so reducing their use is a step toward sustainability.

Since these plastics are designed to be used only once and then thrown away, they contribute a great deal of waste to landfills. They take decades to break down, and once they do break down, they turn into microplastics — tiny fragments that enter the soil, water, and air and disrupt the balance of ecosystems.

Millions of tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year.

Microplastics are easily ingested by wildlife and humans, and larger pieces can be choking hazards for animals that mistake them for food or inadvertently ingest them. They can also lead to starvation if their digestive systems become blocked.

Some plastics contain toxic chemicals that can be harmful to human health. When single-use plastics are disposed of, they can release these chemicals into the soil and water supply, causing further health concerns.

Some Stamford restaurant owners are supportive of the ban, while others are not happy about the inconvenience and potential financial impact.

Andres Oyola, an assistant manager at a local coffee bar, said that their establishment uses plastic because the biodegradable materials currently on the market melt. "There's so many other things that are contributing to the environment," he said, per News 12 Long Island. "Just a couple cups won't make a difference."

That is to be debated, but one could argue that the ban is a step in the right direction for the environment.

