Outraged employee shares troubling aftermath of sports stadium event: 'On every gameday'

"It's not that we can't solve food insecurity, we literally have the food to do it."

Every game day at a major European football stadium, perfectly good food that could feed hundreds of people ends up in the trash.

A recent Reddit post revealed the shocking sight: a garbage bin packed with uneaten food, "Enough food to Feed 100 - 300 people. On every gameday."

What's happening?

The Reddit user shared their photo with the r/mildlyinfuriating community, showing that stadium vendors toss large quantities of unsold prepared food after each match.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter pointed out a stark truth about our food system: "It's not that we cant solve food insecurity, we literally have the food to do it, it's just that no one makes money by doing it."

Why is stadium food waste concerning?

When stadiums throw away food, they create problems that hurt both people and the planet.

The waste drives up ticket and food prices to cover costs, while people in nearby communities may struggle to afford their next meal. Food rotting in landfills releases methane, a heat-trapping gas stronger than carbon dioxide. This adds to our overheating planet's challenges.

Is the stadium doing anything about this?

The post didn't mention any efforts by the stadium to address its food waste.

Many sports venues have started donating leftover food to local organizations or implementing better ordering systems to match food prep with expectations.

Without more context about this specific facility's practices, it's hard to know if this waste happens as a result of policy gaps.

What's being done about stadium food waste more broadly?

Sports venues worldwide are stepping up to tackle this problem. In the United States, organizations such as Food Rescue US partner with stadiums to redistribute unused food to shelters and food banks. The NFL's Green initiative helps teams track and reduce food waste through careful planning and partnerships with local groups.

Individual fans can help by speaking up. Writing to your local stadium management about starting a food donation program or choosing venues with one sends a clear message. Consider eating before games or bringing snacks to reduce the demand for stadium food.

Some venues now use apps that let fans preorder food, helping kitchens prepare just enough. Others offer discounted food near closing time to prevent waste. These solutions save both venues and fans money while keeping good food out of landfills.

