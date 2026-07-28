Texas hospital closes kitchen after rat infestation surfaces during $180 million expansion

A hospital in the Texas capital, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, closed its kitchen and ramped up cleaning efforts after a rat infestation surfaced during a massive expansion project.

The situation caused concerns about patient safety, food service, and how hospitals respond when construction collides with public health risks.

What happened?

Construction tied to a planned new tower coincided with the rodent problem.

In spring, the hospital launched a $180 million project to add four stories, with the new space expected to open in the period from late 2028 to early 2029.

Rats were reportedly seen in multiple areas of the hospital, and the Austin American-Statesman in late June reported that an anonymous tipster said, "The entire hospital has a well-established rat infestation causing significant issues for patients and staff."

Hospital CEO Charles Laird said crews identified the problem in "an isolated area that was disrupted during construction," after which the hospital shut spaces, including the kitchen, and intensified both pest control and cleaning.

Until the kitchen reopened, the hospital was preparing meals elsewhere. Staff and visitors could use rotating food trucks commissioned by the facility, the American-Statesman reported.

Why does it matter?

Pest issues can cause significant problems, and rodents inside a hospital are particularly worrisome since health care facilities treat people who may be already sick, recovering from surgery, or living with weakened immune systems.

Even if a problem begins in a confined area, the presence of rodents can quickly become a broader safety concern.

Diseases linked to rats include hantavirus, typhus, and plague. That does not mean every sighting leads to illness, but it explains why hospitals are expected to act quickly in such situations.

What's being done?

Closing the kitchen, rerouting meals, and increasing sanitation were steps to isolate the problem, protect food preparation, and reduce risk.

Hospital officials put multiple containment measures in place as they responded to the construction-related disruption.

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