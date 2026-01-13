Satellite data reveals concerning trend among billionaires on New Year's Eve: 'This is unreal'

The arrival of more than 100 superyachts on a remote island was a show of absurd wealth and disregard for the planet.

New Year's Eve is often cause for celebration, and it seemed like St. Barts was the hottest party spot for celebrities to welcome in 2026. The r/yachtporn subreddit exposed how crowded the destination was for the festivities.

The beauty of the island was blighted by the arrival of the boats as the elite used and showed off their ultimate luxury — which causes immense damage to the environment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit post shows with satellite data tracking just how many ships descended upon the small island.

Those docked at St. Barts included millionaires and billionaires Jeff Bezos, Michael Jordan, and Dr. Phil along with wealthy biotech entrepreneurs, CEOs, founders, and heirs, according to Forbes.

If overtaking the island with their displays of over-the-top luxury wasn't enough, the arrival of so many yachts no doubt had a negative impact on sealife, habitats, and coral reefs.

Billionaires have been found to emit a million times more carbon pollution than the average person, with 40% of America's pollution caused by the wealthiest 10% of citizens.

Over the course of a year, a superyacht releases 1,500 times more pollution than a standard family car.

It goes to show that the most privileged people can get away with degrading natural beauty around the globe. Often, they have absolutely no regard for the impact of their actions on the planet or the everyday people who live on it.

Redditors flocked to the thread to share their thoughts.

"This is unreal," one user commented. "I can only imagine what it would be like being there. Those are some serious yachts anchored there."

"Could end world hunger 100+ times," another wrote, acknowledging how extreme wealth could be used to better the planet instead of to destroy it.

"Total greed from these people," someone else added.

