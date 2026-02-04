Influencer shares stunning video after arriving at 'Billionaire Island': 'There's always gonna be someone bigger'

"Enjoy what you have before it's too late."

A content creator visiting Saint Barthélemy on a 100-foot yacht quickly realized the superyachts of billionaires anchored nearby dwarfed his boat.

As Supercar Blondie described, Florida-based creator Alex Gonzales (@fxalexg) posted a video from the Caribbean island during a period he called "billionaire week."

After dropping $150,000 for private air travel and arriving on what most would consider an impressive vessel, he woke up feeling like he had reached the top.

That feeling didn't last long. Looking around the harbor, Alex spotted superyachts belonging to some of the world's wealthiest people, including Nancy Walton, a member of the Walmart family, and a Microsoft co-founder. The yacht he arrived on looked modest next to these floating estates. (Click here to view if embed does not appear.)

The scene from "Billionaire Island" is a glimpse into the consumption habits of the ultra-wealthy.

Superyachts are among the most carbon-intensive luxury items on the planet, guzzling massive amounts of fuel whether they're moving or stationary. Even when docked, these vessels run generators to power air conditioning, lighting, and onboard amenities.

A paper from anti-poverty charity Oxfam found that 23 superyachts owned by the world's wealthiest each produced an average of 6,252 tons of carbon pollution a year. It would take a regular person 860 years to produce the same amount.

When dozens of these boats gather in one harbor, the environmental toll adds up fast. Saint Barthélemy has become a hotspot for this kind of wealth concentration, particularly during the winter holiday season when billionaires flock to the island.

Alex joked that he needed to set bigger targets for the year ahead. He signed off by sarcastically blaming Nancy Walton and her fellow yacht owners for souring his day.

Viewers had their own reactions to his humbling moment.

"Always a bigger fish," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "There's always gonna be someone bigger, more rich, better looking, the goal it be happy in life and enjoy what you have before its to late."

