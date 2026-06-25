Popular squishy toys seized after similar products test positive for known carcinogen

Officials say children have suffered burns after toys reportedly burst or leaked hot contents when heated to make them softer.

Parents and retailers in the U.K. are being urged to take a close look at children's toys after officials seized potentially dangerous "squishy" products that may contain toxic chemicals.

In Northumberland, Trading Standards officers have removed copycat versions of popular toys from sale after the council said that related items seized elsewhere in the country were found to have elevated levels of a known carcinogen.

What's happening?

According to a report from the Northumberland Gazette, the alert relates to toys imitating the popular brands Squishy Dumplings and NeeDoh.

The council said officers found some products on sale without key identifying and safety information. That includes the name and address of a U.K.-based importer or European Union manufacturer, as well as the CE or UKCA markings that indicate compliance with required standards.

It also pointed to results from similar seizures elsewhere in the country, where related toys were found to contain high levels of benzene. The council said these non-compliant items can release a strong chemical smell once opened, and testing on comparable products has identified toxic chemicals.

Northumberland County Councilor Gordon Stewar stressed the seriousness of the issue.

"The safety of our children must always come first, and we are issuing this important warning to consumers, especially parents, to remain vigilant when purchasing any toys and ensure they are buying the genuine product," Stewart said, according to the Gazette.

Why is this concerning?

Benzene has been linked to cancer risks, and products marketed to children are generally expected to meet strict safety rules.

Officials also warned about a separate hazard linked to online videos that encourage people to heat squishy toys in a microwave to make them softer. They said children have suffered burns after toys reportedly burst or leaked hot contents when heated in this way.

Officials said under no circumstances should squishy toys be microwaved.

What's being done?

Across the country, Trading Standards officers are carrying out store visits and instructing retailers to take suspicious toys off their shelves.

Officials are also urging businesses to make sure the toys they stock meet the required safety standards before offering them for sale.

Shoppers are also being advised to check a product's packaging before buying. The council says it should show the name and address of a U.K.-based importer or EU-based manufacturer, together with a "CE" or "UKCA" safety mark.

Officials say toys without those details are unlikely to have undergone the required safety checks and should be thrown away.

Anyone who has already bought one of the toys — or seen them being sold in Northumberland — is being asked, per the council notice, to email tradingstandards@northumberland.gov.uk.

"While these cheaper 'squishy' toys may look harmless, they could pose a hidden risk to children," Stewart said, according to the Northumberland Gazette.

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