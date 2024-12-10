Woman exposes popular brand for harmful practices: 'The definition of not sustainable'

The Sporty & Rich brand has marketed itself as a sustainable company that takes practical steps to minimize its environmental impact.

However, one fashion expert pointed out that the brand has shifted toward fast fashion with high price tags.

What's happening?

Fashion-focused TikToker Lauren DeLeon (@itslaurendeleon) shared a video criticizing Sporty & Rich for having four fashion drops in one month.

"The sustainability to fast fashion pipeline is alive and well at Sporty & Rich, apparently," DeLeon said. "A new drop almost every single week is the definition of not sustainable."

She explained that, at this point, Sporty & Rich is pretty much producing fast fashion. However, this brand's fast fashion comes at an extremely high price point.

Why is fast fashion greenwashing important?

Fast fashion is a significant problem in our world today because it drains consumers' wallets, as they constantly have to throw away and replace low-quality garments designed to last a short time.

Producing trendy clothing quickly creates a tremendous amount of waste and a heavy reliance on polyester, which is made from oil, and strains natural resources. These clothes often end up in landfills, where they take many years to break down — and only then into microplastics that seep into our soil and groundwater to threaten human health.

Fast fashion greenwashing is also alive and well.

Many brands claim to care about sustainability but take actions that are inherently wasteful, create pollution, and risk worker safety. Such claims mislead consumers who are trying to make eco-friendly choices and deceive the fashion enthusiasts who keep them in business.

What can I do to offset fast fashion's impacts?

As a fashion consumer, it's important to do your research about companies you buy from, especially when brands lack transparency in their sustainability policies. Look for legitimate certifications such as Fair Trade, and choose truly eco-friendly clothing brands that produce high-quality items designed to last without destroying the planet.

You can also hold brands accountable for their claims by calling them out — as DeLeon did — for their questionable practices.

DeLeon's followers were disappointed with Sporty & Rich's fast fashion trend, further raising public awareness about the issue in the comment section.

"They've cemented themselves into fast fashion status quickly," one TikToker wrote.

Another user commented, "The quality of material in their clothes is HORRIBLE too."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.