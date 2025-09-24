Judge rejects lawsuit filed after disastrous SpaceX launch: 'It's hard to watch these huge explosions'

"These places are used to the impacts."

Space exploration can be described as a testament to our determination and innovation, but many critics argue that we should be keeping the best interests of Earth in mind first before setting our sights elsewhere. A U.S. judge appeared to disagree with that notion.

What's happening?

As reported by The Guardian, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sided with the Federal Aviation Administration and SpaceX, dismissing an environmental lawsuit that challenged the agency's approval of SpaceX's Starship launch operations at the company's Starbase location in South Texas.

In his ruling, Nichols found that while some aspects of an environmental analysis of the Starship launch site "left something to be desired," it was still reasoned and satisfied the FAA's obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act.

This clears a major regulatory hurdle for SpaceX's expanded launch activities.

Conservation groups, led by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Carrizo Comecrudo Nation, filed the lawsuit in May 2023, alleging the environmental review for Starship launches was inadequate. The lawsuit raised concerns about the potential impact of SpaceX's rocket launches on wildlife habitats, land, and water.

Why are SpaceX's Starship launches impactful to the environment?

The lawsuit originated from an April 2023 Starship launch, which led to significant environmental impacts in the region. This includes the scattering of concrete, sand, and ash over a wide area, damaging homes and wildlife habitats. It ignited a grass fire, disrupted protected wildlife, and caused damage to public access areas, such as Boca Chica Beach.

Sarah Gaines Barmeyer, deputy vice president of conservation programs at the National Parks Conservation Association, spoke to BBC News in 2024 regarding the impact of space launches.

"It's hard to watch these huge explosions," Barmeyer said. "The amount of environmental destruction they cause with the debris, and the potential for fires, air and water pollution – we would like to see more security and testing before we're launching spaceships near protected areas."

The protected lands surrounding Starbase are home to a mix of vulnerable ecosystems that are critical for local and migratory species. This includes several threatened or endangered wildlife in the region, such as Kemp's ridley sea turtle.

As noted in Nichols' ruling, studies noted that turtles could be harmed by increased nighttime lighting in the area. This could "disrupt hatchling emergence from sea turtle nests."

Researchers speculated that hatchlings could potentially be disoriented by the lighting, leading them into the sand dunes instead of the ocean waters. However, the FAA determined that "lighting from SpaceX's activities would have no significant impact on sea turtles," per the ruling.

What's being done about an increase in commercial space launches?

On August 13, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at streamlining regulations and enhancing U.S. competitiveness in emerging space industries. The policy directs federal agencies to reform regulatory barriers to increase commercial launch space activities in the U.S. by 2030.

To achieve this, the Trump administration will use "all available authorities to eliminate or expedite the Department of Transportation's environmental reviews for, and other obstacles to the granting of, launch and reentry licenses and permits." This could ultimately have a significant impact on crucial national nature reserves.

Barmeyer pointed to SpaceX's operations at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as just a small stepping stone in the expansion of the commercial space industry.

"These places are used to the impacts from the space industry," added Barmeyer. "But what we're seeing right now with new proposals is that they're starting to get closer and closer to protected areas, and that's what we have concerns about."

