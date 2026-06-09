SpaceX touts a chip megaproject unlike anything before, but its own filing reveals no binding deal or timeline

"This project will be an enormous catalyst."

In Texas, SpaceX is pitching a huge chip-manufacturing effort as a key part of its artificial intelligence strategy, yet its own IPO paperwork suggests the project remains far less settled than that sales pitch implies.

That mismatch is now getting fresh scrutiny.

What happened?

According to KBTX, SpaceX says Terafab is meant to produce one terawatt of compute hardware each year and support plans for AI data centers in orbit as early as 2028. However, the same SEC filing states that there is no binding agreement and that major terms remain unresolved.

Doubts about how firm the project really is grew after Grimes County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve it and grant a full tax abatement. Even so, SpaceX told investors only that it has "agreed with Tesla on a general framework for the future development of Terafab," while adding that timelines, milestones, and capital expenditures are all pending.

The filing also notes that Intel "joined the project in April 2026," only a month before the prospectus was submitted. Despite SpaceX's emphasis on AI as the core of its future growth, the 308-page document does not include a risk factor specific to Terafab.

Why does it matter?

A sense of the project's size comes from SpaceX's own comparison: it says Terafab could produce about 1,000 times the output of its two flagship data centers combined, KBTX reported.

SpaceX is also gearing up for what could be a record-setting stock offering, seeking $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation. In the filing, the company says $26.5 trillion of its claimed $28.5 trillion total addressable market is tied to AI, even though its AI division lost $2.47 billion in the first three months of the year.

Projects of this size can bring jobs and industrial investment, but they can also add pressure to housing, roads, water supplies, and local utilities.

The project also involves Tesla, linking Terafab to another of Elon Musk's companies.

What are people saying?

The filing does not describe a fully locked-in megaproject; instead, it says that important details "have not yet been determined," according to KBTX.

"This project will be an enormous catalyst for new real estate development, new housing, new retail, new hotels, new office space," said corporate site selection consultant John Boyd. "Money and business and talent goes where it's welcome."

For people living nearby, the concerns are more immediate. College Station resident Robert Rose said, "I think it will raise housing costs, it will increase traffic congestion, and it will possibly impact water usage."

Water demand is already a major focus. The Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District has not received a request to permit new wells; instead, the project would draw water from Gibbons Creek at the site.

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