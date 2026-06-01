SpaceX's record IPO could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire before trading even begins

SpaceX could do more than shatter IPO records; it could also push Elon Musk past a symbolic milestone: trillionaire status.

And before everyday investors even get the chance to buy a single public share, SpaceX's surging private-market value is already redrawing the global wealth map.

What happened?

SpaceX made its IPO filing public on Wednesday, the roadshow could begin June 4, pricing may come about a week later, and a Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX is targeted for June 12.

SpaceX is seeking to raise up to $80 billion at close to a $2 trillion valuation. Barron's, using recent private-market trading, valued Musk's 6.4 billion SpaceX shares at about $830 billion; with roughly $290 billion in Tesla stock added, that would put his net worth near $1.1 trillion, though the Bloomberg Billionaires Index still lists him at $722 billion, and as Musk would say, most of that is "on paper" rather than liquid in a bank account.

The gains would not stop with Musk. Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen could each see their stakes rise past $1 billion, while director Antonio Gracias' holdings may be worth more than $70 billion.

Early investors also appear poised for enormous paper gains. Darsana Capital Partners and D1 Capital Partners are already sitting on multibillion-dollar unrealized profits as SpaceX's private valuation climbed from $800 billion in December to about $1.7 trillion.

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Why does it matter?

The IPO would concentrate even more wealth around a single company and executive, with investors accepting a governance structure that gives Musk unusually broad control.

SpaceX accounted for more than 80% of worldwide rocket launches last year and has put more than 10,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, providing internet service to businesses and militaries. That reach gives SpaceX outsized influence over communications infrastructure, defense systems, and the future of access to space.

SpaceX lowered launch costs through reusable boosters, opening low Earth orbit to a broader set of customers. Much of that capability now sits under one corporate umbrella.

Revenue rose more than 30% last year to $18.7 billion, but the bottom line swung to a $4.9 billion loss as xAI's losses deepened, while Starlink's profit more than doubled to $4.4 billion.

"I am not saying our investment process is to just give him money for anything he wants," one venture capitalist told the Financial Times. "But to be honest, that wouldn't have been a bad strategy: Never bet against Elon."

What's being done?

SpaceX remains a leading launch provider for NASA and the Pentagon, and the company is also being considered for work tied to President Donald Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense shield.

The company's biggest impact may still come through internet connectivity, as its Starlink services shape access and pricing.

SpaceX's valuation has climbed rapidly, and Musk could gain additional shares if the company hits future goals, including a Mars colony with 1 million residents or a large network of space-based data centers.

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