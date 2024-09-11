Startup receives over $10 million to make revolutionary space solar project reality: 'Demand ... is growing exponentially'

While space solar might seem distant, its development could lead to more affordable and reliable clean energy here on the ground.

Imagine a world where we can harness the sun's energy 24/7, regardless of the weather or the time of day.

This seemingly impossible task is not science fiction. It's a concept that space solar power hopes to address, and it may be closer to realization than you might think, according to CleanTechnica.

Star Catcher Industries, a Florida-based startup, is leading the charge with its innovative Star Catcher Network. This system aims to beam solar energy from space to satellites in low Earth orbit, changing how we power our growing space infrastructure. Its calculations suggest we'll need 840 megawatts to power the 40,000 satellites expected to orbit Earth in the coming years, per CleanTechnica.

The goal is to bring that clean energy to Earth, providing a strong power source for our homes, businesses, and beyond.

Star Catcher's ambitious plans have caught the attention of investors, who recently poured $12.25 million into the company. This funding will help Star Catcher demonstrate its technology, with on-orbit tests planned for late 2025.

While space solar might seem distant, its development could lead to more affordable and reliable clean energy here on the ground. That would mean lower electricity bills, fewer power outages, and less reliance on dirty fuels.

The greater environmental benefits are just as exciting. Space solar has the potential to dramatically cut harmful pollution, helping to cool our overheating planet and create cleaner air for everyone to breathe.

Star Catcher isn't alone in its pursuit. Researchers and companies worldwide are making strides in space solar technology. The United Kingdom's Space Solar startup is getting ready for a demonstration in the next few years, while Caltech recently completed a successful test flight of its own space-to-Earth power system.

"Demand for high-performing, power-intensive applications in space, including space-based telecommunications, on-orbit computing, remote sensing, human spaceflight, and national security applications, is growing exponentially," Star Catcher explained, per CleanTechnica.

