The Atlantic slammed online over shady sponsor for survey: 'Adding to the confusion and eroding their own legitimacy'

"Nothing more than a propaganda effort that The Atlantic name confers legitimacy to."

A major gas and electric utility holding company recently partnered with a media company to publish a survey on the clean-energy transition — something one outlet is calling "'propaganda' disguised as research."

What's happening?

Center for Climate Integrity watchdog project ExxonKnews detailed the joint efforts of Southern Company and Atlantic Insights, the marketing research team of The Atlantic, to release a paper titled "Why Net Zero Isn't Zero-Sum."

The research surveyed 318 anonymous policymakers, CEOs, and government officials to uncover the opinions of industry leaders about the development and implementation of clean energy.

The consensus was that sustainable forms of energy have positively impacted Americans and that the nation needs to prioritize renewable energy such as solar and wind.

However, the public and private sectors expressed distrust of one another, creating a "misalignment" between the two and preventing further progress.

"It's our responsibility, as individuals and organizations, to harness our own energy and map an actionable path forward, with an awareness that pointing fingers is an inexcusable form of inaction, and that net zero is a promise we must keep for the well-being of the planet's citizens, communities, businesses, and economies," the study stated.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is this collaboration concerning?

ExxonKnews argued that this paper employed long-used tactics by the dirty energy industry to deflect blame for the climate crisis, greenwashing its image by sponsoring research to divert attention from real issues while utilizing a mainstream media outlet to legitimize its messages.

Instead of discussing the lawsuit several dirty energy companies are embroiled in for deceiving the public or providing actionable solutions to reverse the planet's overheating, the survey promoted vague promises of a cleaner, greener future.

Additionally, Southern Company and its subsidiaries have been accused of a "long history in climate denial and delay," per the Energy and Policy Institute's Daniel Tait. According to Tait, they continue to deliberately block clean energy sources while contributing to rising temperatures.

🗣️ Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Michelle Amazeen, an associate professor of journalism studies and advertising at Boston University, told ExxonKnews that the sponsored content was "nothing more than a propaganda effort that The Atlantic name confers legitimacy to" and was created in "the best interest of Southern Company rather than the public interest."

While The Atlantic executives noted that its marketing research team is a distinct entity and that it uses clear labeling and branding to distinguish its advertising from its journalism, the fact remains that gas and oil companies continually turn to the media to sway public perception.

"At a time when facts are under siege, disinformation is ascendant, and when the public should be turning to traditional news sources for accurate, vetted information, I am concerned that news publishers are adding to the confusion and eroding their own legitimacy by blurring commercial and journalistic content," Amazeen added.

What's being done about greenwashing by dirty energy companies?

Watchdogs, whistleblowers, and environmental activists are doing their best to reveal dirty energy companies that engage in deceptive and misleading practices. Recent reports have accused industry giants including ExxonMobil and Chevron of spreading misinformation or delaying eco-friendly policies.

Efforts such as these bring climate issues to light and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions. For example, a youth group in Alaska is suing the state for agreeing to a $38.7 billion gas export project, while Oregon is suing the state's largest natural gas utility company for downplaying its contributions to climate change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.