Regulators issue decision on home appliance rule impacting 17 million residents: 'We had the opportunity to pass life-saving legislation'

"We have a lot of work to do."

Air-quality regulators in Southern California have just rejected a new set of rules that was two years in the making.

The plan, which would have phased out gas-powered home and water heaters, has been sent back to the drawing board, Canary Media reported.

What's happening?

While some states are ahead of the others in switching to clean, healthy sources of energy, even the greenest states have their setbacks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, is the region with the most smog in the entire United States. While cars account for a major portion of that, home appliances belonging to the more than 17 million residents also play a role.

A proposed update to rules 1111 and 1121 governing home and water heaters would have encouraged sellers to gradually shift their sales targets from 30% electric by 2027 to 90% by 2036. Businesses would have also been required to pay a small fee for the sale of gas appliances to partially offset the social costs of health care due to the unnecessary pollution.

However, on June 6, the day after the Trump administration threatened to sue if the rules were approved, the committee voted 7-5 against the change.

SoCalGas, the largest gas distribution utility company in America, had also been spreading misinformation about the rule change in a campaign to prevent it, according to an investigation published by Floodlight and The Guardian.

Why is phasing out gas appliances important?

Natural gas has a negative effect on human health. For example, gas stoves in homes increase the risk of asthma for children. Switching to electric is the healthiest move and the best option for the planet, since electric appliances don't directly generate heat-trapping air pollution.

"We had the opportunity to pass life-saving legislation that would have significantly reduced air pollution from home appliances sold in our region," said Holly J. Mitchell, a SCAQMD board member who voted in favor of the plan, in a statement, per Canary Media.

Mitchell added that the rules were a chance ​"to improve health, reduce medical expenses, and fulfill our job of bringing our region into compliance with the Clean Air Act."

What's being done about reducing smog in the future?

Dylan Plummer, building electrification campaign advisor at the Sierra Club, hopes that other jurisdictions will continue to adopt rules that will push the industry toward electrification and less pollution — but it will take work and education to ensure that the same type of misinformation campaign that stood in the way of this change will not be effective again. ​

"We have a lot of work to do to inoculate not just the public but regulators and elected decision-makers against those talking points," he said, per Canary Media.

Individuals can help by installing a heat pump, which will also save money. The appliances are more energy efficient than a traditional home heating and cooling solution, and they qualify for tax credits and rebates to offset the installation costs (although federal incentives will come to an end after Dec. 31).

