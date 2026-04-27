South Korea imposes every-other-day driving rule amid oil crunch

"We ask citizens to join us in overcoming this serious crisis."

South Korea is stiffening driving restrictions for public sector employees as the United States and Israel's war on Iran continues to push up oil prices and limit supply.

The Korea Times reported on a measure that shifted a vehicle ban for public employees from once every five days to every other day. The initial structure started March 25.

The use of government vehicles is restricted based on the last digit of license plates, and a rotating system for approximately 30,000 public parking lots is in place.

The general population is operating under a voluntary five-day schedule.

The government previously considered including the private sector, according to the Times. Worries around the livelihoods of self-employed residents who need their vehicles, such as truck drivers and delivery service workers, led it to hold off.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan encouraged participation from the private sector to help the country.

"The government will move to a higher-level response system following the alert upgrade," Kim said. "We ask citizens to join us in overcoming this serious crisis."

As Kim alluded to, the government elevated the crude oil resource security level to "alert," the second-highest marker. The highest level is "serious," which could lead to a private driving ban of some sort.

South Korea is one of several nations sounding alarms regarding oil access. With the Strait of Hormuz closure stifling the flow of oil, the last tanker to reach Korea from the region arrived March 20.

The war is putting sustained pressure on countries dependent on Middle East oil. As Time magazine reported, multiple nations from European ones to Australia are reacting by rationing jet fuel, encouraging telework, and urging citizens to use public transit.

American farmers aren't immune, either.

In South Korea's case, there are exceptions to the bans. EV drivers are exempt, as are protected individuals such as pregnant people and workers with disabilities, per the Times.

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