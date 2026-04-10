Delta CEO faces backlash after implying ticket prices won't be lowered if jet fuel prices go down

"If you give them an inch, they will rob you."

In a recent interview with CNBC, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian announced that the airline will "meaningfully reduce" its growth plans as jet fuel costs continue to soar.

To accommodate the spike in costs, Delta, along with other major airlines, has increased its ticket prices and checked baggage fees.

Bastian's response to whether or not ticket prices would be lowered if jet fuel costs declined, however, sparked intense backlash online.

The Delta CEO won't commit to lowering ticket prices if jet fuel prices go down.



When asked if his company would lower prices if fuel costs dropped, he instead said that lower fuel costs would "certainly help us boost our margins this year and clearly into next year as well." — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 8, 2026

The account for nonprofit newsroom More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) shared the news in a post to the social platform X.

"When asked if his company would lower prices if fuel costs dropped, he instead said that lower fuel costs would 'certainly help us boost our margins this year and clearly into next year as well,'" the post read.

Commenters were furious with Bastian's non-answer.

"If you give them an inch, they will rob you," one user said.

"These people are just sitting on 30yr old tech and pretending their government protected business is their own personal piggy bank. Fk the rich. They're fking us," another stated.

One commenter labeled this issue as a consequence of the power that major corporations possess.

"This is the price of allowing essential services to consolidate in 3-4 companies," they said.

Given the elevated cost of oil in 2026 due in part to the Iran War and other conflicts in the Middle East, Delta reported that its fuel bill will be $2 billion higher this quarter.

"As prices increase, costs rise, and frequently, fares follow suit," Bastian remarked during the interview. "I find it challenging to envision entering the summer season with these fuel expenses while reducing airfares."

Still, Bastian appears confident in customer retention, noting that demand has only increased.

When asked if Delta is noticing any erosion in demand, Bastian responded, "We are not. Our bookings are up double digits every day for the last 30 days."

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