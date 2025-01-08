Organizations sue mining company after ongoing violations put public health at risk: 'Such contempt ... is indefensible'

This is taking place near a national forest and other popular ecotourism destinations.

A mining company in West Virginia is facing a lawsuit from conservation groups that claim it has violated federal environmental laws, per reports by Appalachian Voices.

What's happening?

The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Appalachian Voices are suing South Fork Coal Company for water pollution at five coal mines in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The groups claim that the mining company has been contaminating local waterways for more than five years with no repercussions. This is taking place near a national forest and other popular ecotourism destinations.

"Access to clean water is a human right. Every day that these toxic discharges continue, people's health is jeopardized, vital ecosystems suffer, and the rule of law is subverted. Such contempt for community well-being and environmental integrity is indefensible," Andrew Young, extractive industries committee chair for the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, told Appalachian Voices.

Why is this lawsuit important?

The pollution levels exceed legal limits, according to the conservation groups, which is a violation of the U.S. Clean Water Act and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

"South Fork Coal's operations have repeatedly violated permitted effluent limits for iron, manganese, aluminum, sediment, and acid mine drainage, according to the company's own monitoring reports," wrote Appalachian Voices in a press release.

Polluted waterways can not only harm the surrounding ecosystems but can also contaminate drinking water supplies, threatening the health of both wildlife and local communities.

Some of the contaminated water is also home to an endangered fish, the candy darter. Further pollution could threaten its protection status.

What's being done about South Fork Coal Company's violations?

This is not the first lawsuit these conservation groups have filed concerning this mining company.

They previously sued the U.S. Forest Service for authorizing South Fork Coal Company to use roads in the area, alleging that it did not follow requirements set by the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

They have also sued other federal departments for not enforcing endangered species requirements on hundreds of mines across the Appalachian region.

Other lawsuits against mining companies have helped bring attention to the problem and forced them to pay heavy fines. Coal mines have done irreversible damage to human health and the environment, and even shutting them down has proven to be dangerous.

