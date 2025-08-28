Officials move forward with sweeping ban on common restaurant items: 'A critical step'

"We are determined … to achieve our goal."

Over 200 million metric tons, or 440,924,524,370 pounds, of single-use plastic are produced annually worldwide.

In an ongoing effort to reduce plastic pollution, South Australia is adding more items to its ban on single-use plastics, 9 News reported.

The new ban includes single-use fish-shaped soy sauce bottles, prepackaged meal containers, and disposable straws and cutlery that come with food or drinks. These items will be phased out starting September 1.

Australian officials noted high usage of disposable soy sauce and viewed the ban as an important step in reducing waste. "Each fish-shaped container is used for just seconds, yet remains in the environment for decades or centuries if littered," Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said.

These items join many other banned items, such as plastic grocery bags, coffee stirrers, and confetti.

Plastics have an undeniable impact on the environment. Almost all plastic is manufactured with chemicals produced from dirty energy sources like oil and natural gas.

It can take decades or centuries for plastic to decompose. For example, a single plastic straw takes up to 200 years to break down.

Plastics also pollute the world's aquatic ecosystems. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, 2,000 garbage trucks' worth of plastic enter the world's oceans, lakes, and rivers every day. These plastic items can pose serious problems for wildlife that may mistake them for food.

Health officials are also discovering more impacts of plastics on the human body. Microplastics, tiny bits of plastic that can leach into food, may be harmful to the reproductive and nervous systems.

While the global plastic problem is immense, items like straws can be vital to some individuals. For example, not everyone has the mobility to bring a drink to their lips. Sustainable replacements are crucial for these individuals to maintain quality of life.

Making sustainable choices, particularly in terms of the food we eat, is beneficial to both the environment and our bodies.

Other regions in Australia have also banned certain plastic items, and many are planning to update these bans.

"We are determined … to achieve our goal of ending plastic pollution by 2040," said Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt. "These negotiations are a critical step toward preserving the world's ocean and environment for future generations."

