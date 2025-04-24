Worsening phenomenon threatens global economy by forcing closure of major ports: 'A lot of money will have to be invested'

These problems are a symptom of a much larger issue.

Key South American trading ports are gearing up for brutal winter storm surges, according to Agence France-Presse. The storms share a common cause: rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

"A lot of money will have to be invested in protection against [extreme] waves," climatologist Raul Cordero told AFP.

He wasn't wrong. Rising sea levels, caused by the planet's warming, have rendered the sea wall in San Antonio, Chile, nearly obsolete. If put out of commission, it could have dire consequences for the country's biggest port.

$11 million has been allocated for building reinforcements, which Jose Aldunate, the project's leader, told AFP would be finished in 2026.

Until then, San Antonio could suffer financially. In 2024, the port was unusable for 30 days. The year prior, it was 47.

Even more naturally protected ports, such as Peru's Callao, have been impacted. Last year, trade was halted for 10 days after it was battered by huge waves. Extreme weather also caused Ecuador's Manta to shut down for several days.

Why do these storm surges matter?

These South American storm surges are a symptom of a much larger issue: the warming planet.

While extreme storms have always existed, rising global temperatures have added fuel to the fire, making them that much more destructive.

This worldwide phenomenon could wreck the global economy. Australian farmlands were recently flooded by the remnants of Cyclone Alfred, driving up food prices. Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the United States cost $50 billion in damages.

There's only one way to fix it. According to NASA, "More greenhouse gas emissions will lead to more climate extremes. … If we can reduce emissions, we may avoid some of the worst effects."

What's being done about it?

At the moment, it seems like officials are more concerned with mitigating the symptoms than tackling the root cause. Most funds are being poured into sea wall reinforcements.

The best thing an individual can do is reduce the amount of pollution they release into the atmosphere. Upgrading to an electric vehicle or switching to community solar are both great ways to start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.