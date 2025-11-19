Energy experts break down myths about solar panels getting struck by lightning: 'I would call that ... an urban legend'

There are a lot of myths swirling around about solar panels, which is why it's always good to ask the experts.

That's where The Solar Energy Channel by Paradise Energy (@thesolarenergychannel) comes in. In a YouTube video, experienced solar installer Rick disproved the myth about solar panels attracting lightning.

Rick debunked the myth quickly. He said, "I would call that maybe an urban legend."

Rick hasn't seen any direct hits from lightning strikes on any of the 2,000 units the company he works for has installed. He's only seen fewer than 10 with some form of lightning damage, and those came from surges.





The solar installer stressed, though, that having an experienced installer is the best way to minimize the chances of surge damage. TCD's Solar Explorer page is an excellent way to search for vetted installers in your area. You can compare quotes to find the right fit for you and even save up to $10,000 on installation.

Additionally, installing solar panels can save you up to $3,000 annually on your energy bills. Solar panels are also better for the environment because they don't release polluting gases that warm our planet.

If you're not ready for that kind of investment up front or if you rent, TCD's Solar Explorer page also has an option for $0 down subscription programs. They can even reduce your electricity rates by 20%, which is the price you pay per unit of electricity. One of these subscription options is Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program. Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, offers resources for those who are interested in owning their own panels.

To maximize your savings, you can upgrade your HVAC system to a heat pump. According to Rewiring America, pairing a heat pump with solar panels can save you about $400 a year. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right HVAC installer and system to fit your budget.

