Homeowner pursues class-action lawsuit after energy company considers 'disproportionate' charge for solar panel owners: 'May violate state law'

"We have to do something or our silence may equal acceptance."

A Nevada homeowner says they are considering a lawsuit against a local energy utility for announcing a mandatory charge that "disproportionately" affects customers with rooftop solar panels.

The homeowner discussed the potential lawsuit and asked others to join in a post on the r/solarenergy subreddit. They said the daily demand charge, which is scheduled to go into effect next April, "may violate state law."

"We have to do something or our silence may equal acceptance," the homeowner wrote.

Monthly savings are one of the big reasons why many people choose to install solar panels, as they reduce your reliance on the grid and bring energy bills down.





If you're considering such a change, check out The Cool Down's Solar Explorer, which explains all of the solar options available and connects you with partners who can help you save serious money on your solar installation.

This proposed charge by NV Energy would change the way the utility bills customers, by multiplying the charge by how much energy customers use during their highest 15-minute period each day.

NV Energy claims it would adjust other rates and charges so that many customers won't see an overall impact on their monthly bill. But the utility also estimates that the average solar customer will see their monthly bill rise by more than 20%, from $58 to $70 per month.

That charge has prompted the potential class-action lawsuit, which many commenters seemed to support.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

"I think this is an awesome idea," one commenter wrote.

Even with that increase, solar customers will spend less than half as much per month than non-solar customers, on average. This highlights the savings that are possible by switching to the cleaner, cheaper energy that solar panels can provide.

Understanding all of the options available with solar can be difficult, though, which is where TCD's Solar Explorer comes in. We work with trusted partners who can offer you sage advice and serious savings when it comes to solar panels. One of those partners, EnergySage, provides you with curated estimates and bids from local solar installers, plus information on all available incentives, which can create savings of up to $10,000 on your purchase.

And if you're not quite ready to put down the money necessary to buy solar panels, Palmetto has options for you. Specifically, its LightReach leasing program can give you solar energy on a subscription plan that can cut your utility rate by 20% and take advantage of tax credits via lower rates, all with no money down.

Once you have your solar panels, you can maximize your utility savings by pairing them with electric appliances, like an energy-efficient heat pump. By using our HVAC Explorer, you can find the right system for your home and budget, potentially saving up to 50% on heating and cooling bills.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.