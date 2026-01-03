Solar experts reveal which state is now seeing a massive influx of installations: 'The most ambitious solar deployment program'

It's never been a better time to go solar.

The Sunshine State is taking full advantage of its abundant resources by installing record numbers of solar and storage projects, putting it at No. 1 in the Southeast for solar capacity.

As PV Magazine reported, Florida Power and Light — the largest electric utility in America, serving around 12 million customers in the state — is on track to reach 93 gigawatts of solar and 50 GW of storage by 2045.

According to a report from the regional nonprofit advocacy group Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Florida installed nearly 14 GW of solar capacity last year, accounting for nearly half of the Southeast's total solar capacity.

As electricity prices continue to rise due to an aging grid, high natural gas costs, and the explosive growth of data centers and AI, it's never been a better time to go solar.





To discover all available options, TCD's Solar Explorer is an excellent resource, with partners like EnergySage to help you save up to $10,000 on new installations.

Not only does solar give you energy independence, but it also makes your home more resilient against power outages. Finding accurate information can be daunting, but Solar Explorer takes all the guesswork out of sun-powered energy.

You can access cutting-edge solar options without the aggressive salespeople and obtain hassle-free, competitive bids from reliable local installers.

Upfront costs can be a deciding factor, especially since tax credits expired on Dec. 31, making solar leases an attractive alternative to buying a system. Palmetto's LightReach program offers $0 down subscription plans to lock in savings and can reduce utility rates by 20%.

Pairing home solar with a heat pump can cut your heating and cooling costs in half. TCD's HVAC Explorer connects you with trusted installers and exclusive offers.

With winter in full swing, it's a good time to consider upgrading your outdated HVAC system and enjoying next-level comfort for less.

To save even more, Palmetto's free Home app can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for energy-efficient home upgrades and offers tips for easy, money-saving lifestyle changes.

As for Florida's clean energy achievements, Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, said that Florida Power and Light has "the most ambitious solar deployment program of any utility in the Southeast by far."

