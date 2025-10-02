New study reveals how Pennsylvania schools could easily cut costs by $342 million: 'Can pay dividends for local taxpayers'

A new study by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center indicates that schools in two eastern Pennsylvania counties could save over $30.5 million by implementing solar initiatives. Across the state, implementing solar in schools could add up to $342 million in savings.

The report, summarized by Lehigh Valley Live, concluded that Lehigh County schools could save more than $17 million over the lifetime of solar panel installations and generate enough electricity to power more than 5,000 homes. Neighboring Northampton County could save $13.5 million and produce enough energy to power more than 4,100 homes by going solar in schools.

As this study shows, implementing solar can save big money in the long run by generating free, clean electricity using the power of the sun. This not only applies to large-scale projects — individuals can save up to $3,000 per year and sometimes get their energy costs down to $0, by installing their own solar panels at home.

Going solar is also one of the best ways to cut planet-heating pollution. In fact, a study led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that increasing solar power generation in the United States by 15% could lead to an annual reduction of 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution.

If you're not sure where to start, you can utilize EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

However, many tax benefits for solar are going away in 2026, so it's important to act fast and lock in your rebates.

The PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center's report also assessed solar potential in schools across the state. In a summary, the organization said that maximizing rooftop solar potential could save Pennsylvania schools approximately $342 million over 25 years.

"Installing solar panels essentially locks in a price for electricity for decades to come — an important cost-saving step amid recent and forecast electricity rate hikes in Pennsylvania," it noted.

Faran Savitz, zero waste advocate at the center, told Lehigh Valley Live, "Repowering Pennsylvania's schools with solar energy can pay dividends for local taxpayers, our health, and our planet."

