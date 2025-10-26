EPA faces sweeping lawsuit to reinstate $7 billion in solar panel incentives — here's how it could impact nearly 900,000 homeowners

Home energy watchdogs aren't letting Solar for All go down without a fight.

The Associated Press reported that multiple groups and nonprofits have sued the Environmental Protection Agency for cutting the $7 billion program, which is intended to increase access to home solar for low-income Americans. Rooftop arrays are a lasting value, as a government study found that the average household saves around $700 a year on their utility bills after expenses.

Solar for All was set to help 900,000 households, per the report.

"This program would provide families with low incomes access to clean, affordable solar power: energy that lowers bills, improves air quality, and keeps people safer during extreme heat," Kate Sinding Daly, senior vice president for law and policy at the Conservation Law Foundation, said in the AP's report. It's one of the nonprofit legal advocacy groups representing the watchdogs.

Solar energy is one of the best ways for homeowners to reduce or eliminate their utility bills. The panels also lower heat-trapping air pollution production by limiting the need to burn dirty fuels for energy. NASA linked planet-warming fumes to increased risks for severe weather that is impacting insurance coverage availability and hiking costs, increasing household expenses even more.

For their part, electricity rates are reported to be increasing faster than inflation.

While changing government policy is ending many clean-energy incentives early, there's still time to secure tax rebates worth up to 30% on home solar installation costs. EnergySage is a free, online resource that can help you compare quotes, find an installer, and secure the incentives before they sunset on December 31.

The Rhode Island AFL-CIO labor group filed the lawsuit in its state. Job creation was a key boon for the program. Additionally, CBS News reported that the nearly 1 million homes tabbed to be helped are in "disadvantaged communities." Cutting the program is part of government policy that has gutted clean energy funding across the board, shifting to efforts focused on nonrenewables, hydropower, nuclear, and others, according to the White House.

With EnergySage's help, homeowners can still tap government funding for a home-energy upgrade. The advice can save you up to $10,000 on upfront costs by the end of the year. The resource's mapping tool compares quotes by state, as well as local incentives that can boost savings even more.

Palmetto's LightReach is another option without upfront costs. Homeowners rent the panels and pay a set monthly fee in exchange for the cleaner electricity being produced on their property. The program can help homeowners avoid spiking utility rates with consistent solar power. Palmetto is responsible for panel installation, maintenance, and eventual removal.

Efficient appliances round out the ideal energy-saving setting at home. Heat pumps are one of the best HVAC upgrades, reducing your electricity use for heating by up to 75%, according to the Department of Energy. The experts at Mitsubishi can help you find the right kind for your home, as well as an installer. Up to $2,000 in tax breaks for the tech is available until December 31 as well, NPR reported.

In the meantime, clean-energy advocates are fighting to reinstate billions of dollars in other government investments that they said would create jobs and help Americans lower their utility bills, per AP's report.

Sinding Daly said in the story that the cuts "prop up" dirty fuels "at the expense of families."

