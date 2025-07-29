This 'American dream' energy source is helping the US economy boom: '[It] equals energy independence'

"In some cases, there's incentive to do it directly."

Cleaner solar energy technology is increasingly being made stateside with wide-reaching economic benefits, according to industry experts.

Their comments were part of an EnergySage report that highlighted optimism in the industry — shared among large companies and family-owned businesses alike — despite federal policy changes that will sunset tax incentives early.

"It's kind of the American dream," Gold Path Solar co-founder Alex Hay told EnergySage.

The leader of the Ohio-based company said that "going solar" is now akin to home ownership. The constantly improving, high-tech panels that convert sunrays into electricity are part of a job-creating sector that can reduce or eliminate household utility bills.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you navigate all the incentives — local, state, and federal — to ensure you get the best price for adding panels to your property. The experts can even help you compare quotes from pro installers. Savings can reach up to $10,000 off the upfront costs.

The expert advice is timely, as the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" ends 30% federal tax credits early on Dec. 31, according to NPR. But the sun will come out tomorrow, the experts interviewed by EnergySage reported.

"All the things that people tend to associate with American values — that's what solar is," Hay said in the story, referencing the free market and solar's ability to provide energy independence.

QCell, with American headquarters in California, is the country's second-largest solar manufacturer behind First Solar. The company added production sites in Georgia to meet demand, company official Scott Moskowitz told EnergySage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Slowly but surely, this stuff is getting reshored. And in some cases, there's incentive to do it directly. Ideally, there will be solar factories all over the country," the vice president of marketing strategy and industry affairs said.

The report noted that the United States has risen from 14th to third on the list of global solar manufacturers. It's a sector that has created more than 263,000 jobs nationwide. Solar accounted for about 7% of all U.S. electricity generation last year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association and S&P Global.

EnergySage offers a mapping tool that allows customers to view the average cost of systems by capacity in each state. It's not uncommon for sizable setups to be priced at more than $30,000. That's why action to lock in rebates before they expire is paramount. Investments from foreign companies to manufacture panels in America, combined with breakthrough technology from around the world that improves efficiency and longevity, can help lower costs.

Solar panels have multiple benefits in addition to reducing electricity expenses. If the power is stored in a battery such as Tesla's Powerwall, homeowners can use it later, serving as outage protection. Panel owners participating in virtual power plants can sell the extra energy back to the grid. What's more, you can use free solar power to charge your electric vehicle, too.

Renewable energy is produced without heat-trapping air pollution, which, according to NASA's experts, is linked to increased risks of blackout-causing severe weather, heatwaves, and floods. Some places may even become uninhabitable due to the high temperatures, per the researchers.

By investing in solar, you can take control of your electricity source and reduce the amount of planet-warming gases being released from dirty fuels.

"Solar equals energy independence," Texas-based Solartime USA owner Martyna Kowalczyk told EnergySage. The business is family-owned.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.